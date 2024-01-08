GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance in locating a missing teen with autism.

According to the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Dillion Timothy Galloway was last seen on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the area of South Estates Drive.

Deputies said Galloway is 6′ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a colorful anime character on the front, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Investigators ask anyone who sees Galloway or has information regarding his whereabout to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 241-5210.