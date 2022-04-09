GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding a man with serious medical conditions.

According to deputies, Charles Lloyd Graves was last seen Saturday around 2 a.m. at 8 Shubuta Court in Greenville. He left driving a white 2004 Jaguar with South Carolina license plate QAZ2250.

Charles Lloyd Graves (Courtesy of Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

2004 Jaguar (Courtesy of Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

His family said Graves may be suffering from dementia, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said Graves is 5’9″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing his glasses, black shoes, black shorts and an orange shirt according to deputies.

Deputies said anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.