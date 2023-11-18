ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jennifer M. Allen was last seen on November 13 in the Martin Road area of Starr.

Deputies said she was last seen in a silver Mitsubishi with a man by the name of Ricky Gambrell.

It is unknown where they heading as Allen has made comments about self-harm.

Anyone with information regarding Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call ACSO at (864) 260-4444 and reference case number 2023-15487.