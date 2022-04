RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 43-year-old woman.

Deputies said that Tiffany Marie Luckadoo, 43, was last seen over three weeks ago. She is 5’4″ tall with green eyes and short black hair. She weighs approximately 90 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.