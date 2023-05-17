SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, 44-year-old Casey Lavonne Young was last seen on Monday around 4:30 p.m. after she left work, presumably headed to Boiling Springs.

She is believed to be driving a 2009 white Infinity G-37 with SC tag number LCK 688.

Young is 5’5″ weighs 150 pounds and has long black braids in her hair.

Anyone with information regarding Young’s whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Brandon Letterman by calling him at (864) 494-0644 or email him at bletterman@spartanburgcounty.org.