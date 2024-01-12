GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help finding a missing woman who suffers from dementia in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Linda Phillips Wilkins, 73, was last seen on Tuesday in the 500 block of Garrison Road in Pelzer.

She was seen leaving in a dark blue 2001 Lincoln Navigator with a South Carolina tag SPC 706.

Wilkins is five feet and three inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. she has blue eyes and grey hair.

Anyone who see Wilkins or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.