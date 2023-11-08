GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office actively searching for a missing woman who reportedly has health concerns affecting her memory.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shirley Spivey, 82, was last seen near the 100 block of Cherrylane Drive earlier Wednesday morning at 6 a.m.

Deputies said Spivey is 5’5” tall, weighs 110 pounds and has grey hair.

Investigators believe she might be wearing a black and burgundy wig. She was last seen wearing a beige long-sleeve shirt with grey pajama pants covered with pink flowers.

Anyone with information concerning Spivey’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. Deputies also request that anyone who sees her try to maintain a line of sight on her until first responders arrive at her location.