GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a woman who went missing Sunday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Sandra Williams, 55, was last seen on foot this morning around 10:00 a.m. at 414 Churchhill Circle.

Sandra Williams (Source: Sandra Williams)

Williams is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs about 140 pounds, deputies said. She was last seen wearing black pants and a gray long-sleeve T-shirt.

Deputies said that Williams suffers from medical conditions.

Deputies believe Williams may be near the Greenville Tech area on North Pleasantburg Drive.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.