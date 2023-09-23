UPDATE: (9/23) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Annette Manning has been safely located.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance in locating a missing woman with medical issues.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Saluda Street in Chesnee around 2 a.m. in reference to a missing person.

Deputies said Annette Francis Manning, 61, walked away from her home early Saturday morning.

Manning is 5’6″ tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be wearing a yellow shirt and mismatched shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Manning’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.