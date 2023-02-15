GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a missing woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mary Morrison, 60, was last seen on Feb. 13 at 27 Collinson Rd. around 2 a.m.

She was reported last seen driving a burgundy Hyundai Santa Fe with a South Carolina tag of NNL-459.

The vehicle was last seen Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Camden, SC.

Morrison suffers from medical problems affecting her memory, according to deputies.

Anyone who sees her or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.