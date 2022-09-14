GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a Taylors mother and her two children.

Deputies said Sandy Martinez, 28, and her two children, Jonathan Martinez, 13, and Ostin Galicia, 11, were last spoken to on Tuesday evening around 10:30 p.m.

According to a relative, they were returning from a trip back from Florida, the relative claimed Sandy indicated she was around an hour away from her home in Taylors but never returned.

Sandy and her children were traveling home from Florida in a silver 2018 Toyota Camry with license plate NPI-U97.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 467-5300