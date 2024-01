ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the owners of a billygoat that was found in someone’s pool Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the goat was found “goat-ing with the flow” in a pool on Guyton Road and Dickerson Road in Williamston.

Anyone with information regarding the owners, please call the ACSO at (864) 260-4400.