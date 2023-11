ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for the owners of a found pig.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pot belly pig was found near Shiflet Road and Airline Raod on Tuesday.

Deputies ask that the owners or anyone who knows the owners please contact ACSO’s Animal Control at (864) 260-5576 and reference case number 2023-15654.