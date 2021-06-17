Deputies search for person of interest in kidnapping, rape in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a person of interest in a reported kidnapping and rape in Buncombe County.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a vehicle whose owner is a person of interest in the case.

According to the sheriff’s Office, the suspect is a 50- to 60-year-old man with gray hair and gray facial hair. Investigators said he may have a tattoo of “Bobby” on his chest.

The reported kidnapping and rape happened in the Leicester area of Buncombe County.

Anyone with information on the identity of the owner of the vehicle in the photo is asked to call Detective Barker with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6920.