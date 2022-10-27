SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching a Spartanburg County neighborhood Thursday for someone who cut off their home detention ankle monitor.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were searching in the area of the Berry Shoals Apartments off of Berry Shoals Road.

Spartanburg School District 5 said they had a busload of elementary school students in the nearby Woodsberry neighborhood which was surrounded by officers and eventually had to return to the school.

The sheriff’s office said they have a K-9 tracking team out searching.

A Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was also circling the neighborhood Thursday afternoon.