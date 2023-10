GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a runaway teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Kaelin Rogers ran away from a residence on Mandalay Court in Pelzer around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Rogers is 5’6″ tall, weighs 170 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information regarding Roger’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.