ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen ATV.

According to the sheriff’s office, the ATV was stolen on September 16 between the hours of 11 p.m. and midnight from a residence on Cheddar Road in Belton.

Photo of stolen ATV (Courtesy: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the ATV, you are asked to call the ACSO at (864) 260-4400 and reference case number 2023-12592.