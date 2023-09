ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen boat.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 1987 Stratos Model 167v boat and Javelin trailer were taken between September 16 and September 17 from a location along Rosies Road.

Photo of stolen boat (Courtesy: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of the boat or trailer to call the ACSO at (864) 260-4400 and reference case number 2023-12612.