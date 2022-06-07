JACKSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a person who was driving a stolen car in Jackson County Tuesday morning and got away following a chase.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified about a stolen vehicle around 10:00 a.m. driving in the area of Little Savannah Road and Highway 116.

The sheriff’s office said that vehicle had been stolen in Buncombe County earlier in the morning.

Deputies said they were notified of the vehicle’s location by the manufacturer’s satellite tracking service.

The vehicle failed to stop when deputies attempted a traffic stop and a chase began, the sheriff’s office said.

Jackson County deputies said that when the satellite tracking service remotely disabled the car’s engine, the driver stopped in the parking lot of the State Employees’ Credit Union at the corner of Highway 116 and Highway 107.

The driver then ran from the scene.

Deputies and the Sylvia Police Department recommended that businesses and schools in the area go on lockdown. Those lockdowns were lifted around noon.

Investigators said that social media reports of an armed suspect with a tactical vest were unfounded.

The sheriff’s office said they were unable to find the driver after a search but they believe there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Deputies are still working to identify the suspect.