ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating a stolen trailer.

According to the sheriff’s office, an 8′ x 5′ dump trailer was stolen between the dates of June 19 and June 20 from a construction site along Roger Bolt Road in Belton.

Deputies said there are “Sunbelt Rentals” stickers on the side of the trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.