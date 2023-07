Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen truck.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, the truck was stolen between July 7 and 8 from an address on Murphy Road.

The truck is described as a gray 2005 Dodge crew cab bearing SC tag TEM761.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ACSO at (864) 260-4400 and reference case number 2023-08991.