ENOREE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business Friday evening in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 6:47 p.m. to Enoree Mart located at 1598 Hwy 92 in reference to an armed robbery.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, the clerk told them the suspect entered and demanded money.

A K-9 was conducted but deputies believe the suspect was left in a vehicle.

This incident is under investigation.

7NEWS will update this story when more information becomes available.