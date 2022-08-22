Deputies are looking for this vehicle after a shooting in Anderson County. (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help finding a suspect involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting happened at 3 p.m. on Glendale Road.

Deputies said a person inside the vehicle fired multiple rounds at a house, hitting it once.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4440 and reference case number 2022-11625 or send a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers, here.