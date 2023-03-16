OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a teen last seen an at Upstate gas station.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Monique Claros, 13, was last seen Wednesday evening at Xpress Mart on E. Main St around 8 p.m. in Westminster.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, black shirt, red in color West Oak Middle School Band hoodie, black socks and black short Van brand shoes.

Claros is five feet and two inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about Claros’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Westminster Police Department.