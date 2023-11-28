SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for two men who they said burglarized a Spartanburg County church.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on Nov. 20 to Christian Fellowship Bibleway Church located at 1343 Valentine Lane in reference to a burglary.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with a man who said two men broke into the church a stole a laptop.

The man showed deputies surveillance footage that showed at 9:42 a.m. a white and blue car pull into the parking lot of the church.

White car seen pulling into the church parking lot. (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

The video footage showed multiple people getting out of the car but did not immediately approach the church. The vehicle left at 10:27 a.m.

At 11:50 a.m. two men were seen approaching the front of the church. The men were seen leaving the church around 11:58 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator C. Jenkins at cjenkins@spartanburgcounty.org with case number 23110950.