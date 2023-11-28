SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for two men who they said burglarized a Spartanburg County church.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on Nov. 20 to Christian Fellowship Bibleway Church located at 1343 Valentine Lane in reference to a burglary.
Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with a man who said two men broke into the church a stole a laptop.
The man showed deputies surveillance footage that showed at 9:42 a.m. a white and blue car pull into the parking lot of the church.
The video footage showed multiple people getting out of the car but did not immediately approach the church. The vehicle left at 10:27 a.m.
At 11:50 a.m. two men were seen approaching the front of the church. The men were seen leaving the church around 11:58 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator C. Jenkins at cjenkins@spartanburgcounty.org with case number 23110950.