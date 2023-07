ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing while kayaking.

Deputies said Nikki Adkins was last seen on Clearwater Shores in Fair Play.

She was borrowing a red kayak with green lettering according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who may know about Nikki’s whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.