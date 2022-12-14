GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help searching for a Greenville County woman who suffers from mental health conditions.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Patricia Ann Gosnell, 62, was last seen Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. at 713 Chestnut Ridge Road in Marietta.

Deputies said Gosnell was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. She has blond hair, and brown eyes.

She is driving a 1998 Teal Toyota Corolla SC-tag #5080MW

Gosnell has some mental health conditions and has been reported to have had suicidal thoughts in the past, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who sees Gosnell is asked to call 911.