Deputies search for woman using stolen checks in western NC

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(From: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a woman accused of breaking into cars and using stolen checks in western North Carolina.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was pictured at multiple banks in Asheville, Black Mountain, Kings Mountain, and Marion using stolen checks.

Investigators said the woman is also a person of interest in car break-ins along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville, in Fairfield County, South Carolina, and in Cherokee County, North Carolina.

The woman may have ties to Myrtle Beach, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the woman and two vehicles.

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to call Detective Jones with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4448.

  • (From: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (From: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (From: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (From: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (From: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store