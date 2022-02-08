Deputies search for woman using stolen checks in western NC

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a woman accused of breaking into cars and using stolen checks in western North Carolina.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was pictured at multiple banks in Asheville, Black Mountain, Kings Mountain, and Marion using stolen checks.

Investigators said the woman is also a person of interest in car break-ins along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville, in Fairfield County, South Carolina, and in Cherokee County, North Carolina.

The woman may have ties to Myrtle Beach, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the woman and two vehicles.

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to call Detective Jones with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4448.