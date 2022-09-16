Woman wanted after fight at Bruster’s in Greenville Co. (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for three women after a fight happened at an Upstate ice cream shop.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said on Sept. 1 around 8:30 p.m. that three women approached another woman they did not know and started a verbal argument.

Following the argument, the pictured suspects began attacking the woman and man she was with as he jumped in to shield her. Both victims suffered injuries.

Deputies do not know what lead to the argument but are working to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the three women is asked to please call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.