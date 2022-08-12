UNION MILLS, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Rutherford County are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole seven motorcycles Saturday.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 221 MX Park, in regards to the stolen motorcycles.

Deputies said a witness saw two black men attempting to steal another motorcycle, before running from the area.

Deputies are asking for public assistance in identifying the two suspects they believe stole seven motorcycles.

They ask if you were at the racetrack or in the area and witnessed any suspicious activity to reach out to Detective B. Ellenburg at 828-286-TIPS (8477)