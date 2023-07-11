SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- The Swain County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for three missing teenagers that were last seen on Sunday, July 9th.

According to deputies, the teenage girls, who are 14,14, and 17, were all last seen in the Bryson City area.

Descriptions of the missing teens are as follows:

14-year-old Harley Posey is 5’1″ tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds, with dyed blonde hair with red on the bottom. She was last seen wearing a Rolling Stone Shirt with a red hoodie, sweatpants, and Crocs.

14-year-old Linzy Cedillo is 5’2″ tall, weighs approximately 98 pounds, and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, a red shirt underneath, sweatpants, and Crocs.

17-year-old, Aiyana Printz, is 5’3″ tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds, and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, jean shorts, and low-cut shoes/boots.

Deputies said that they are concerned for the safety and well-being of the missing girls. According to deputies, the girls are believed to be traveling together, and it is unknown if they have received assistance since leaving.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call the Swain County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 488-0159 or the Swain County 911 Office at (828) 488-2196 for non-emergency.