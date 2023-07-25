JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a woman who has been missing since July 3rd.

According to deputies, Kathy Lyda, 50, was last seen around 3:30 p.m.

Deputies said that Lyda was last seen wearing black in color Capri pants, a white or grey shirt, and a purple bathrobe.

Lyda is described as approximately 5’5” tall and 150 pounds.

According to deputies, Lyda was seen getting into an older possibly 90’s model Chevy pickup truck in the Grand Vista Drive area of Sylva, North Carolina.

Deputies said that Lyda may be in the company of her estranged husband Randy Lyda.

If anyone has any information as to her whereabouts please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 586-8901.