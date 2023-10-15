GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a missing endangered man who was last seen on Sunday.

According to deputies, Keith Messer, 67, was last seen in the area of Fox Creek Court in Travelers Rest at 4:26 p.m.

Messer is described as 5’10 and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Deputies said Messer was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a gray shirt, and gray pants. Messer also left the area on a bicycle.

Messer is in need of immediate medical attention, if you see him or know any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.