UPDATE: (8/20)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that Willo Jeanne Crisson has been located safely.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a missing endangered woman who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

According to deputies, Willo Jeanne Crisson, 91, was last seen in the area of Delward Way in Greer around 1:30 p.m.

Crisson is described as 5’6 and weighs 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair. Deputies said that her clothing description is unknown at this time.

According to deputies, Crisson left the area in a 2003 black Volkswagen Jetta with SC tag #RJT468. The vehicle has minor front-end damage.

Deputies said that Crisson is in need of immediate medical attention, and are asking anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts, to call 911.