Deputies searching for attempted murder suspect in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies are searching for a Chesnee man they say beat two people with a bat and stabbed one of them multiple times early Wednesday morning.

The assault happened around 3:30am at a home on Henry Cash Drive near Chesnee, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect beat his ex-girlfriend and another man with a baseball bat and stabbed the man multiple times.

The victims’ conditions are not known at this time.

Deputies said one victim and a witness identified the suspect as 27-year-old Aaron Nicholas Seagraves.

Seagraves is wanted on two counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Seagraves should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.