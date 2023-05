SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a man that was last seen on April 21st.

Deputies said that Thomas Cunningham, 59, was last seen in Chesnee. It is believed that Cunningham is in the Columbia area.

According to deputies, Cunningham was driving a silver 2016 Kia Rio with South Carolina tag number MXP664.