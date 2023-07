ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect that broke into a Quality Foods in Anderson.

According to deputies, Quality Foods is located along Highway 28 bypass. Deputies said that the man has tattoos on both of his arms, wears a knee brace, and was on a bike during the time of the incident.

If you know the identity of the man, you can contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.