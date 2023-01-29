ANDERSON COUNTY. S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a wanted man.

According to deputies Antwon McCoy is wanted for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in Anderson County, as well as failure to register as a sex offender in Greenwood County.

McCoy was originally placed on the registry for sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a minor under 18.

If you know McCoy or his whereabouts you can contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-260-4400.