GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for an 11-year-old boy who ran away from home early Tuesday morning.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Mathius Bowman Manners was last seen shortly before 7 a.m. on Sulphur Springs Road.

Manners was described as 5’7 around 125 pounds wearing dark pants, a white shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Manners or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (864) 271-5210 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.