OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a missing teenage girl that was last seen on Tuesday evening.

According to deputies, Amarylis Lilly Rodriguez, 15, was last seen leaving her home along Carolina Landing Drive. Family members called dispatch to report Rodriguez missing around 7:28 p.m.

Deputies and Investigators responded to the scene and are currently following up on any leads regarding Rodriguez’s whereabouts.

According to deputies, Rodriguez has blond hair and blue eyes. Investigators said that they are unsure of her direction of travel.

Based on information received from a family member, Rodriguez may be wearing a sweat

shirt and jeans.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Amarylis Lilly Rodriguez, you

are asked to call 911 immediately.