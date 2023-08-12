RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl that was last seen on Wednesday, August 9.

According to deputies, Eva Neth Wegman, 15, is a white female with long dark brown hair and blue eyes. Wegman was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and black shoes.

Wegman was last seen on Freewill Baptist Church Road in Bostic, North Carolina.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Wegman is urged to contact the Rutherford County communication center at (828)-286-2911.