RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen on Sunday.

According to deputies, Noah Christian Carson, 16, was last seen in the area of US-64 around 11 p.m. Carson is described as 5’9 and weighs 175 pounds.

Carson has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said that Carson was last seen wearing gray Jordan high-top shoes, black sweatpants, a gray t-shirt, and a black athletic shirt.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Noah Christian Carson, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.