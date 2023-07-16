GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a missing woman that was last seen on Monday, July 10th.

According to deputies, Kynndra Lyn Miles, 23, was last seen at a home along Ocean Isle Court in Piedmont around 9 p.m.

Miles is described as 5’7” weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Deputies are asking anyone with information concerning her whereabouts to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. If anyone sees Kynndra please call 911.