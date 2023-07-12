GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a woman who was last seen on July 4th.

According to deputies, Gena Michelle Alley, 26, was last seen leaving in a white Kia Optima around 5 p.m. Deputies said that the same Kia was towed from a hotel in Simpsonville. Deputies now believe that Alley is on foot or hitching rides.

Alley is described as 5’7” weighing 135 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts please call (864)-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. If you happen to spot Gena, please call 911.