GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday, October 17.

According to deputies, Christopher Caleb Jones, 37, was last seen along League Road in Simpsonville around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said that Jones is described as 5’11 weighing 175 pounds with brown hair. According to deputies, Jones is known to be an avid outdoorsman and is believed to be traveling on foot.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or any details that might aid in helping find him, please contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.