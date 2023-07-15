BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a missing man that was last seen on Wednesday.

According to deputies, Timothy Lee Comstock, 38, was last seen at his home in the Black Mountain area of Buncombe County.

Comstock is described as 5’10 with brown eyes and brown dreadlocks. Deputies said that Comstock may be driving in a white 2004 Ford Econoline Van.

Deputies said that Comstock is a frequent hiker and may be accompanied by a dog that answers to the name Mr. Smiles.

If you have any information, please call 911 or (828) 250-6670.