GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a man that has been missing since Thursday, July 20th.

According to deputies, James Michael Smith, 40, was last seen at 6119 White Horse Road in Greenville. Deputies said that Smith is known to frequent the city view area of West Greenville.

Smith is described as 5’8 and weighs 150 pounds with a teardrop tattoo under his right eye.

Investigators ask anyone who sees Smith or has information regarding his whereabouts to call (864)-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.