GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a missing woman that was last seen in 2021.

According to deputies, Letisha Torres, 43 was last seen on December 31, 2021.

Deputies said that the information provided regarding Torres is vague.

Torres is known to frequently visit various locations in West Greenville.

Investigators request that anyone with information call them at 864-467-5593 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.