SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a man that was last seen on Friday.

According to deputies, Leroy Palmer, 51, of Spartanburg is described as 5’8 and weighs 160 pounds. Palmer has black hair with brown eyes.

Deputies said that Palmer also has tattoos and scars on both of his forearms. According to deputies, Palmer was last seen leaving his address along Breakaway Avenue and driving to an unknown location around midnight on Friday.

Palmer was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black t-shirt with a grey tank top, and multi-colored Jordan slides.

Photo of Chevy Impala (Source: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies believe that Palmer was driving a champagne-colored Chevy Impala with SC tag #4667PK.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Elizabeth Renneker at (864)-809-7368.