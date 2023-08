BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a missing man that was last seen on July 24th.

Deputies said that Paul Pearson, 54, is described as 6’1 with blue eyes and brown hair. According to deputies, Pearson was last seen leaving his home in Candler, North Carolina wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the location of Mr. Pearson, please call (828) 250-6670.